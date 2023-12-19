In a major breakthrough, Cachar Police, in association with 39 Assam Rifles, launched a special operation based on credible inputs and nabbed three active cadres of the Naga National Council (NNC) outfit from Kroulong and Namdailong villages along the Assam Manipur border.
The three arrestees are Pouning Rongmai (45), Ditiuoayang Rongmei (40) and Namjaorei Gangmei (40).
Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that these militants, who have records of being involved in extortion activities, are also suspected to be involved in the killing of a high-ranking NNC ex-cadre Gaidinchungpow Rongmei by gunshot on December 12 at Namdailong village in Assam Manipur border.
Police said, during the interrogation, they admitted that they are active cadres and area commanders in the Zeliangrong region of the Naga National Council. The cadres were nabbed in connection with Jirighat PS Case No 36/23 U/S 302 IPC R/W 27 Arms Act and after thorough interrogation, they were arrested and taken into police custody for 10 days.
“The operation was jointly conducted with 39 Assam Rifles during the night hours in the uneven difficult hilly terrains which is about 60 km from Silchar,” Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said.
Further investigation into the case has been going on, police informed.
