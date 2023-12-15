Agartala: A Tripura High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh had directed the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura to review the results of five aspirants who reportedly qualified in the written and viva tests but did not receive posting like others, senior advocate Puroshattam Roy Barman has said.

The Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Preetam Barman, Subrata Dey, Debasish Saha, Suman Debnath and Bapan Saha.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The aspirants had successfully qualified for the written test and the viva examination conducted later in the process. But, due to reasons best known to the authorities, they did not receive job offers like others. The deprivation prompted them to move the High Court seeking remedy,” said Roy Barman.

According to him, the High Court has given a time of one month for review of the results, and if their claims stand vindicated, they need to be given jobs as per the standard protocols within the stipulated period.

The JRBT invited applications for as many as 2,410 Group C non-gazetted posts. Accordingly, JRBT conducted written and viva exams to select the suitable candidates. “The appellants found that they had scored higher than people given postings in different departments. Subsequently, the petitions were filed, which eventually resulted in the judgement,” the advocate said.

Also Read: Home at last: Mother-son duo burnt alive finally laid to rest in Kangpokpi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









