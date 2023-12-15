Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, stating that even as the much-hyped Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra was underway across the country, reports of mass suicide and child selling were rampant here.

“The overall situation in the state has left us worried. Law and order went for a toss for the miscreants affiliated with the ruling party. The unprecedented rise in suicide cases and recent reports of child selling in rural areas indicate how the people in the rural areas had been suffering,” Saha said.

The former MLA was speaking on the sideline of the launch of a month-long public reach-out drive, through which alleged failures of the state government would be disseminated among the people in written format. A list of 17 issues has been prepared being distributed among the masses through a door-to-door campaign.

“We are compelled to take such a step as the state government is ignorant of the pressing issues of the people. Lack of employment opportunities in rural areas is a major contributing factor in increasing cases of suicide. Drug abuse is ruining a whole generation. The slogan of Nasha Mukta Tripura has turned into a lip service only,” Saha hit out.

The senior Congress leader also took a dig at the principal opposition party TIPRA Motha. In a veiled attack, Saha said, “Some people are demanding Tipraland while others want Greater Tipraland. But we don’t hear anything practical from the political parties for the development of tribal communities living here. Congress is the only political party fighting for the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill that directly deals with the empowerment of TTAADC. I am sorry to say, the government has failed to do anything concrete for the welfare of the tribal communities living in the remote areas.”

