Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, stating that even as the much-hyped Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra was underway across the country, reports of mass suicide and child selling were rampant here.
“The overall situation in the state has left us worried. Law and order went for a toss for the miscreants affiliated with the ruling party. The unprecedented rise in suicide cases and recent reports of child selling in rural areas indicate how the people in the rural areas had been suffering,” Saha said.
The former MLA was speaking on the sideline of the launch of a month-long public reach-out drive, through which alleged failures of the state government would be disseminated among the people in written format. A list of 17 issues has been prepared being distributed among the masses through a door-to-door campaign.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“We are compelled to take such a step as the state government is ignorant of the pressing issues of the people. Lack of employment opportunities in rural areas is a major contributing factor in increasing cases of suicide. Drug abuse is ruining a whole generation. The slogan of Nasha Mukta Tripura has turned into a lip service only,” Saha hit out.
The senior Congress leader also took a dig at the principal opposition party TIPRA Motha. In a veiled attack, Saha said, “Some people are demanding Tipraland while others want Greater Tipraland. But we don’t hear anything practical from the political parties for the development of tribal communities living here. Congress is the only political party fighting for the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill that directly deals with the empowerment of TTAADC. I am sorry to say, the government has failed to do anything concrete for the welfare of the tribal communities living in the remote areas.”
Also Read: Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura HC directs selection agency to review results of five aspirants
- I couldn’t sleep whole night waiting: Father of child burnt alive
- Alternative Arrangement: No need to reinvent the wheel for Naga peace process
- Tripura: Congress launches month-long drive to highlight BJP’s ‘failures’
- Manipur: Abducted labourers rescued near Assam border
- Home at last: Mother-son duo burnt alive finally laid to rest in Kangpokpi