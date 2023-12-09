Agartala: With 2024 Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura has appointed people to collect feedback in the 20 tribal reserved seats.
In the 2023 general assembly elections, BJP managed to win only seven seats out of 20 as newly-formed TIPRA Motha emerged victorious in the rest of the 13 seats. Eying the Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity to bounce back, the party has sent 20 leaders from different levels to collect crucial information regarding the party’s functioning in those constituencies.
“This strategy has always proved to be successful for us in elections after elections. A leader from outside of the area is appointed as the ‘Bistarak’ of the constituency who goes there and stays for five days. During the stay, he or she interacts with the party workers of different levels right from the Mandal functionaries to the booth level. A detailed report on the constituency is later submitted to the party state president based on which the election campaign strategy is chalked out”, a senior party leader said.
According to the leader, 20 tribal seats have been categorised as crucial and hence, these seats have been given preference. In the second phase, Bistaraks will be appointed for the rest of the 40 assembly seats.
BL Santosh, Sambit Patra arriving on December 20
Top-level sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said a crucial party meeting is set to take place on December 20 at Agartala in the presence of the party’s National General Secretary BL Santosh and North Coordinator Sambit Patra. Both the leaders are expected to land here in Agartala on December 19 evening. The meeting is scheduled for the next day. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other members of the party’s core committee shall remain present in the meeting. The main purpose of the visit is to reorganise the party ahead of the elections.
If sources are to be believed, the one-man one-post policy is once again implemented so that new faces get scope to contribute to the organization. Chiefs of multiple frontal wings will be changed after the meeting. The party leadership will also discuss the internal differences that in a way harmed the party’s public image.
