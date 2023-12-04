New milestone: Three women emerge winners in Mizoram elections

Aizawl: In a ground-breaking development, Mizoram saw three women emerge victorious in the assembly elections. Baryl Vanneihsangi and Lalrinpuii, representing Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and Prova Chakma from Mizo National Front (MNF) have made history by securing seats as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Prova Chakma, the MNF candidate from the West Tuipui constituency, clinched victory with 6329 votes, securing a narrow margin of 574 against Nihar Kanti Chakma of the Indian National Congress (INC) who garnered 5,755 votes.

Baryl Vanneihsangi triumphed in Aizawl South 3 constituency with a commanding lead of 1,414 votes, amassing 9370 votes in contrast to former MLA F Lalnunmawia’s 7,956 votes.

Lalrinpuii, also representing ZPM, emerged victorious in the Lunglei East assembly constituency with 5,641 votes, marking a substantial lead of 1,646 votes. Notably, Lalrinpuii is the President of ZPM Southern headquarters and had previously contested unsuccessfully in the 2018 elections.

This historic achievement breaks a longstanding pattern in Mizoram’s electoral history.

Since the inception of Mizoram’s assembly elections in 1972, only four women had served as MLAs before these elections. The current election marks the first instance where three women have been elected as MLAs in a single electoral process, paving the way for increased representation and gender diversity in Mizoram’s political landscape.

