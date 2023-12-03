Arunachal CM pledges Rs 5 cr for Olympic gold medalists

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday declared that the state government has allocated a substantial financial incentive for athletes hailing from Arunachal Pradesh who manage to secure medals at the Olympic Games.

According to the chief minister, the gold medalists will be awarded Rs 5 crore, silver medalists Rs 3 crore and bronze medalists Rs 2 crore.

According to the chief minister, the gold medalists will be awarded Rs 5 crore, silver medalists Rs 3 crore and bronze medalists Rs 2 crore.

“This financial incentive initiative is designed to encourage and support athletes striving for excellence, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving sports culture in the state,” he said.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 11th Greater Kameng Badminton Championship-2023 in Seijosa, Pakke Kessang district, Khandu underscored the positive impact of the proactive sports policy implemented by both the central and state governments.

He noted that sports in India and Arunachal Pradesh have witnessed significant advancements, crediting the supportive measures initiated by the government.

“Arunachal Pradesh, as a sporting state in the country, was nowhere in the scene. Before 2014, even India as a country ranked very low in the world of sports. But things have changed. The medal tallies in the recent Olympics Games, Asian Games, Paralympics, etc are proof of India emerging as a sporting nation. Likewise, Arunachal too has made its mark and today is ranked third in the North East after Manipur and Assam,” he said.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment towards sports, Khandu informed that despite three Wushu players from the state and part of the Indian national team were denied visa by China to participate in the Asian Games, the state government officially recognized them as part of India’s contingent to the Asian Games and as per the state sports policy awarded them with cash prize of Rs 20 lakh each.

“Not only that, now we are aiming for the next Asian Games to be held in Japan and our Wushu players will be trained in the best of facilities and the government will ensure their selection in the national team so that they can bring laurels for our state and the country,” he added.

Earlier the chief minister who declared the badminton championship open hailed the camaraderie and sportsmanship showcased by the athletes and said sports is one of the best means to foster unity and brotherhood.

The championship is organized by the Greater Kameng Badminton Association annually to foster sportsmanship and brotherhood amongst the people of the undivided Kameng region comprising Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang districts.

“This championship has kept alive the unity amongst the people who were once part of a single district, Kameng. I hope to see the same unity in the next edition of the championship, when one more district will be added by further bifurcation of the greater Kameng region,” he said signaling creation of a new district – Bichom – in the near future.

Recalling his late father former chief minister Dorjee Khandu’s love and attachment with badminton, he said that to continue the legacy he had donated a vast land near the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy at Chimpu, Itanagar to promote the sport.

He informed that a huge badminton academy with eight courts of international standard is coming up on his donated land and expressed optimism that Arunachal Pradesh would soon be able to host national and international badminton championships.

Khandu also assured the Greater Kameng Badminton Association that the state government will continue to support the conduct of the annual Greater Kameng Badminton Championship with grants.

“In fact I will ensure that the grant is enhanced to Rs 30 lakh from the present Rs 20 lakh for smooth and successful conduct of the championship,” he added.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also inaugurated an Indoor Sports Hall and witnessed the inaugural badminton matches.

