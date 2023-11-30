Imphal: MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, popularly known as RK Imo Singh has said that the signing of a peace agreement by the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur’s oldest militant group, with the government of India and the government of Manipur is a testament of state’s effort to bring peace in the region.
He also termed the peace pact as a new era of peace that will be witnessed in the state and the northeast region as a whole.
Taking to X, BJP MLA RK Imo said “Signing of the Peace Treaty by the UNLF is a testament of the effort of the State Government to bring peace in the region, an effort recognised by the Central Government whose direction and vision has ensured that a new era of peace will be witnessed in our State and the North Eastern region.”
He also said that many governments have come in the past and gone, but to initiate/negotiate such peace talks of this magnitude in the last 4-5 decades was never been able to.
Thus, it becomes a very important moment in the history of Manipur, he said.
While urging other outfits/groups to come to the discussion table for peace talks, MLA RK Imo said he hoped to see a future of peace and normalcy in the state.
On Wednesday, the signing of a peace agreement with the UNLF by the centre and Manipur government marked the end of a six-decade-long armed movement.
According to a Ministry of Home Affairs statement, this is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and the laws of the land.
