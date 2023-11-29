News of strike triggers panic buying at Shillong petrol pumps

Shillong: Long queues were seen at petrol pumps on Tuesday as consumers in Shillong city panicked after news circulated that the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) will halt the supply of oil and petroleum products to Meghalaya.

NEPMU took the decision due to alleged harassment and atrocities by the Meghalaya police towards the oil tankers drivers and helpers.

Amid the rush and panic buying, the Minister in-charge Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Comingone Ymbon along with the Petroleum Dealers Association of Meghalaya urged the public not to panic assuring that there is enough supply. The minister informed that the petrol pumps have also been stocked with sufficient fuel.

Furthermore, the minister informed that a meeting has been called with the members of the NEPMU which will be held at Nongpoh on Wednesday, to resolve the issues. “We’re hopeful that with the meeting scheduled tomorrow, the issue will be resolved,” said Ymbon.

Meanwhile, President of Meghalaya Petroleum Dealers Association, Kennedy Khyriem said that the association extends full support to the Meghalaya government and police. They also lauded the police for taking action and nabbing those culprits involved in stealing fuel from the tankers which were enroute to Meghalaya along the National Highway 6.

‘”As a member of the association and as a dealer we have experienced the challenges and we learnt that there are certain location along the National Highway 6 starting from Jorabat along the highway stealing and theft of petroleum is taking place. These tankers which are supposed to go to Meghalaya and along the way it is stolen and even mixed with other oil,” stated Khyriem.

According to Khyriem the police raided seven places along NH6 and caught the people red handed and arrested some. He said that police seized few vehicles and recovered different oils stored in drums.

Concerning the supply of oil, Khyriem said, “We have enough oil. Each petrol pump or service station has a capacity of storage tank of minimum 60,000 litres whereas for a large petrol pump it can store upto more than one lakh which will last for three four days so within these days govt will resolve the issue”.

