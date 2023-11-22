NE Railways cancel trains due to poor weather conditions

Guwahati: In view of the poor weather conditions, ongoing infrastructural & safety related works, the North East Frontier Railways has cancelled a few trains from December to February.
NFR official informed that due to a complete yard remodelling at Palwal-Mathura sections of Agra Division & for commissioning of 3rd line between Budni-Barkhera sections of Bhopal Division, few trains running over NFR zone will remain cancelled.
Cancellation of trainsfor Non-Interlocking works at Palwal-Mathura sections:
- Train no. 19615 (Udaipur City-Kamakhya) Express commencing its journey on 22nd and 29thof January, 2024 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 19616 (Kamakhya- Udaipur City) Express commencing its journey on 25th January and 1st February, 2024 will also remain cancelled.
Cancellation of trains for commissioning of 3rd line at Budni- Barkhera sections:
- Train no. 01665/01666 (Rani Kamalapati-Agartala-Rani Kamalapati) Special commencing its journey on 7th and 10th of December, 2023, respectively, will remain cancelled.
Cancellation of trains due to foggy conditions:
- Train no. 15662 (Kamakhya – Ranchi) Express commencing its journey between 5th December, 2023 till 27th February, 2024 , every Tuesday will remain cancelled. Similarly, train no. 15661 (Ranchi- Kamakhya) express commencing its journey between 6th December, 2023 till 28th February, 2024, every Wednesday will remain cancelled.
- Train no. 15621 (Kamakhya – AnandVihar Terminal) Express commencing its journey between 7th December, 2023 till 29th February, 2024 , every Thursday will remain cancelled. Similarly, train no. 15622 (AnandVihar Terminal-Kamakhya) Express commencing its journey between 8th December, 2023 till 1st March, 2024, every Friday will remain cancelled.
Trains with reduced frequency operations:
- Train no. 12505(Kamakhya-AnandVihar Terminal) Northeast Express, commencing its journey on every Sunday & Wednesday, from 3rd December, 2023 till 28th February, 2024 will remain cancelled. Likewise, train no 12506 (AnandVihar Terminal-Kamakhya) Northeast Express commencing its journey every Tuesday & Friday, from 5th December, 2023 till 1st March, 2024 will remain cancelled.
- Train no. 15483 (Alipurduar- Delhi )Sikkim Mahananda Express commencing its journey on every Saturday & Wednesday, from 2nd December, 2023 till 28th February, 2024 will remain cancelled. Similarly, 15484 (Delhi -Alipurduar), Sikkim Mahananda Express commencing its journey on every Monday & Friday, from 4th December, 2023 till 1st Marchs, 2024 will remain cancelled.
- Train no. 12523 (New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi), Express running on every Tuesday, from 5th December, 2023 till 27th February, 2024 will remain cancelled. Similarly, 12524 (New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri) Expresscommencing its journey from 6th December, 2023 till 28th February, 2024, every Wednesday will remain cancelled.
- Train no. 15909 (Dibrugarh- Lalgarh Jn.)Avadh Assam Express running on every Saturday, from 2nd December, 2023 till 24th February, 2024 will remain cancelled. Similarly, 15910 (Lalgarh Jn.-Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing its journey from 5th December, 2023 till 27th February, 2024, every Tuesday, will remain cancelled.
- Train no. 15705 (Katihar- Delhi), ChamparanHumsafar Express running on every Thursday, between 7thDecember, 2023 till 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled. Similarly, 15706 (Delhi- Katihar) ChamparanHumsafar Express commencing its journey from 8th December, 2023 till 1st March, 2024, every Friday, will remain cancelled.
