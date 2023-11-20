Agartala: Members of Tripura Transgender Welfare Board and one of the vocal faces of LGBTQ community, Sneha Gupta Roy laid emphasis on proper awareness about the rights of the people belonging to her community from the school level.
She was interacting with media persons after the success of the second edition of Tripura pride walk held at Agartala on Sunday.
In a meeting with the Director of School Education department, she urged senior officials to induct an introductory chapter about the LGBTQ community in the school curriculum.
“School years are the most formative years for any individual. We have recently met the Director of school education and requested him to introduce a short introductory chapter on the LGBTQ community so that the students could be made aware of the fact that we are also an integral part of this society. The main reason of discrimination we face in the society is due to lack of proper education and awareness,” Roy said.
This year’s pride walk put forth a loaded message differentiating the two often mixed up terms “Sex” and “Gender.” Roy who is also the President of ‘Swabhiman’, the state’s first registered organization for trans-persons, said, “Gender and Sex are two different words with completely different meanings. Sex is an identity that a human being gets by birth while gender is the mental state of the person. There are people who might have been born as males but love to identify themselves as females and vice versa. Our movement is to let these special people express their mental state freely fighting the social stigma.”
Speaking on the welfare schemes and social justice mechanism available for the queer community in Tripura, Roy said, “The transgender welfare board had been created already. A meeting with the officials of the line departments will soon be held at Agartala in order to finalize the roadmap for the development of the LGBTQ community people.”
