Ahead of Hornbill, Dimapur-Kohima four-lane road reviewed

Kohima: Ahead of the Hornbill festival, officials from the Chumoukedima district administration, in collaboration with the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials conducted a joint verification of the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane road.
The verification was specifically conducted for the Dimapur bypass, Chumoukedima section, as part of the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane package 1 and 2, to ensure pothole-free roads.
In view of the upcoming Hornbill festival, the Deputy Commissioner of Chumoukedima, Abhinav Shivam along with Thejavizo Nakhro (RO) was part of the joint inspection.
As per an update, the officials engaged in extensive discussions with the General Manager (P), Dmp-PMU, NHIDCL, Authority’s’ Engineer, and the EPC Contractor to ensure a pothole-free Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane road.
