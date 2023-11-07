Agartala: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old lady was killed by her son on Monday.

Tripura Police arrested the accused, Raju Debnath (30) from his residence in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district for killing his mother. Police said prima facie evidence suggests that 65-year-old Shanti Debnath, who used to stay with the accused son, was brutally assaulted.

The injuries she suffered on her head led to excessive bleeding and eventually, she lost her life. The accused confessed his crime during the police interrogation. According to available information, on Monday morning, a casual staff of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited went to the deceased’s house to check the electricity meter reading. As he reached there, he could sense a foul smell pervading the whole house.

He also noticed some blood stains which prompted him to raise the alarm and make others aware of the situation. Soon the police were informed.

A team of cops under the leadership of OC Dharmanagar police station Narugopal Dey rushed to the spot. When he went inside the house to ascertain what happened inside the house, Dey found that the elderly lady was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Her son Raju Debnath was busy digging a grave to dump the body of his mother

SDPO Debasish Saha and the forensic team reached the crime scene for scientific investigations. After the postmortem, the mortal remains were handed over to the lady’s husband who stays at Agartala for work purposes.

