Agartala: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old lady was killed by her son on Monday.
Tripura Police arrested the accused, Raju Debnath (30) from his residence in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district for killing his mother. Police said prima facie evidence suggests that 65-year-old Shanti Debnath, who used to stay with the accused son, was brutally assaulted.
The injuries she suffered on her head led to excessive bleeding and eventually, she lost her life. The accused confessed his crime during the police interrogation. According to available information, on Monday morning, a casual staff of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited went to the deceased’s house to check the electricity meter reading. As he reached there, he could sense a foul smell pervading the whole house.
He also noticed some blood stains which prompted him to raise the alarm and make others aware of the situation. Soon the police were informed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A team of cops under the leadership of OC Dharmanagar police station Narugopal Dey rushed to the spot. When he went inside the house to ascertain what happened inside the house, Dey found that the elderly lady was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Her son Raju Debnath was busy digging a grave to dump the body of his mother
SDPO Debasish Saha and the forensic team reached the crime scene for scientific investigations. After the postmortem, the mortal remains were handed over to the lady’s husband who stays at Agartala for work purposes.
Also Read: Manipur: Away from family, expectant, new mothers at relief camps long for peace
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How the Cachar Paper Mill turned into a ‘wildlife sanctuary’
- Mizoram: 32.68% voter turnout till noon; party presidents cast votes
- Tripura shocker: Woman bludgeoned to death, son arrested
- Mizoram goes to polls with 17.25% voter turnout as of 10 AM
- 623 minors rescued by NE Railway force since Jan 2023
- Meghalaya to look into ‘high’ referral rates of patients at govt hospitals