Mizoram reported 17.25% voter percentage in state elections at 10 a.m., with numbers expected to rise significantly in the next few hours.
Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed his optimism regarding the voter turnout on the day of the polls. Speaking to the media, he said, “They will discharge their responsibility of voting to strengthen the democratic process by participating in this election.” He further highlighted the link between the state’s high literacy rate and the expected high voting percentage, stating, “Because the literacy rate is very high in Mizoram, I expect the voting percentage to be high.”
As of 5 PM Monday, 14,885 postal ballot votes had been counted. Among these, 2,133 were cast by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and citizens aged 80 or above, voting from their homes. Notably, 12,752 postal ballots were cast by the polling personnel.
The voting process began at 7 AM and will continue until 4 PM. Aizawl district, with the highest number of electors, stands at 286,216. This year, there are a total of 1,276 polling stations, an increase of 112 compared to the 2018 elections, ensuring broader accessibility for voters across the state.
Also Read | Mizoram polls: Cong MP Tharoor talks unemployment, UCC
