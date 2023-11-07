The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has recently released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. CAT is a crucial entrance examination for aspirants seeking admission to postgraduate management courses at prestigious institutions such as IIMs and other participating B-schools across the country. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 26, conducted in multiple shifts to accommodate the large number of candidates.

How to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card:

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CAT 2023 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Access the Admit Card Link

Step 3: Look for the CAT 2023 admit card link on the home page. Or you can go to login for Registered Candidate.

Step 4: Enter Login Details – your user ID and password in the specified fields.

Download Admit Card:

Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card and download the page.

Important Instructions:

Keep a Hard Copy: It’s essential to keep a hard copy of the admit card for further reference. The admit card contains vital information like the examination center, date, and time, which candidates must carry to the exam hall.

Important Dates:

Admit Card Release Date: November 7 at 5 pm

Exam Date: November 26

Instructions for Candidates:

Candidates are advised to keep their user ID and password ready before attempting to download the admit card. These credentials are essential for accessing and downloading the CAT 2023 admit card. It’s also recommended to verify all the details on the admit card, including the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, and exam center details. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly contact the CAT helpline for resolution.

As the CAT 2023 exam date approaches, candidates are urged to complete their preparations and familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and syllabus. Proper planning and revision are essential to perform well in this highly competitive examination. Best of luck to all the aspiring candidates for their CAT 2023 journey!

