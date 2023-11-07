623 minors rescued by NE Railway force since Jan 2023

Guwahati: Since the beginning of this year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has rescued 623 minors, including 427 boys and 196 girls, during its checking drives at different trains and railway stations under the NFR’s jurisdiction.

A total of 16 people were arrested for their involvement in human trafficking cases during this period.

A railway officer informed that the RPF ensures protection and security of Railway property. RPF also carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian and so on.

The drives were conducted at many major railway stations over NFR like New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Rangapara North, Mariani and so on.

“RPF of NFR takes the initiative to reunite the rescued children with their families. All the procedures of verification of minors are done as per norms before handing to the respective parents. Childline and NGO’s who worked closely with the RPF also provide a great assistance in identifying the minors who either runway from their homes or fall prey to human traffickers,” the railway official said.

Under the Ministry of Railways, many operations and campaigns were conducted where several initiatives were taken up to trace and rescue missing children and reunite them with their families.

Also, preventive measures were initiated to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found in trains and railway premises.

