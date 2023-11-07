623 minors rescued by NE Railway force since Jan 2023

Guwahati: Since the beginning of this year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has rescued 623 minors, including 427 boys and 196 girls, during its checking drives at different trains and railway stations under the NFR’s jurisdiction.
A total of 16 people were arrested for their involvement in human trafficking cases during this period.
A railway officer informed that the RPF ensures protection and security of Railway property. RPF also carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian and so on.
The drives were conducted at many major railway stations over NFR like New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Rangapara North, Mariani and so on.
“RPF of NFR takes the initiative to reunite the rescued children with their families. All the procedures of verification of minors are done as per norms before handing to the respective parents. Childline and NGO’s who worked closely with the RPF also provide a great assistance in identifying the minors who either runway from their homes or fall prey to human traffickers,” the railway official said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Under the Ministry of Railways, many operations and campaigns were conducted where several initiatives were taken up to trace and rescue missing children and reunite them with their families.
Also, preventive measures were initiated to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found in trains and railway premises.
Also Read | Assam: North East Cycling Awards 2023 held in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram goes to polls with 17.25% voter turnout as of 10 AM
- 623 minors rescued by NE Railway force since Jan 2023
- Meghalaya to look into ‘high’ referral rates of patients at govt hospitals
- Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma flags off NCC car rally
- 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Northeast India during November
- Assam: North East Cycling Awards 2023 held in Guwahati