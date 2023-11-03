NF Railway extends periodicity of specific Guwahati-bound special trains

Guwahati: To facilitate passenger movement during Diwali and Chhath Puja, N. F. Railway will extend the periodicity of specific special trains. The trains will maintain their existing schedules and stops.
- Train 08047 (Santragachi – Guwahati) will run for four trips on Fridays from November 3rd to November 24th, 2023, leaving Santragachi at 18:00 and arriving in Guwahati at 15:00 the next day. Train 08048 (Guwahati – Santragachi) will operate in the reverse direction for four trips on Saturdays from November 4th to November 25th, 2023.
- Train 05616 (Guwahati – Udaipur City) will operate for four trips on Sundays from November 5th to November 26th, 2023, departing Guwahati at 18:00 and arriving in Udaipur City at 21:05 on the third day. Train 05615 (Udaipur City – Guwahati) will run for four trips on Wednesdays from November 8th to November 29th, 2023.
Additionally, the experimental stoppages at specific stations will be extended until April 30, 2024, for selected trains.
The details of these stoppages and their timings can be found on the IRCTC website. Passengers are advised to verify the information before embarking on their journey.
