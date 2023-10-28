Agartala: Amid rife allegations of massive corruption and irregularities against Tripura Olympic Association Secretary Rupak Debroy, Tripura Police on Friday night raided his residence in Agartala following an FIR filed by a Kabaddi athlete.

Debroy, a senior sports organiser of the state, has always been in the news, but mostly for the wrong reasons. State athletes have claimed instead of giving a chance to the talented athletes emerging from the state’s rural areas, Debroy used to make money by sending players of his own choice.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On several occasions, he played a pivotal role in making way for athletes from other states to play in the Tripura team, depriving the domicile players in lieu of benefits, the athletes have claimed.

Meanwhile, a Dharna was staged by aggrieved athletes of different disciplines in front of Devroy’s house, seeking an explanation as to why he had left a Kabaddi athlete Sagar Debbarma, at Howrah station in Kolkata.

Debbarma, reportedly, missed the train to Agartala from Kolkata and Debroy made no efforts to bring him home despite the fact that Debroy had led the contingent of Kabaddi players to Chennai.

When contacted, Debbarma said, “Our team went to Chennai for a national tournament. On our way back, I somehow missed the train from Howrah station. I tried calling the Association members seeking help. But I failed to get any response. In the meantime, my mobile phone and backpack were also stolen in the station. Fortunately, I came in contact with some travellers from Tripura at the station who helped me get back home.”

Debbarma, along with his peers, participated in the protests that continued for the whole of Friday, but Rupak Debroy was elusive.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Consequently, the athletes lodged an FIR with the East Agartala Police Station. A police team under the leadership of OC East Agartala Police Station Rana Chatterjee raided his house but failed to trace the accused.

The police officer said, “A specific FIR is lodged with the East Agartala Police Station against Mr Rupak Debroy. We have been looking for him for interrogation. His wife has informed us that he is not at home. We shall continue searching for him.”

Also Read: Tripura journalist booked under SC/ST Act for insulting tribal people

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









