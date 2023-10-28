Shillong: The alleged insufficiency of school teachers and the existence of flawed schools, particularly in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills District, has led the Hynñiewtrep Youths Council (HYC) on Friday to demand the education minister take necessary steps.
HYC members, led by their president Roy Kupar Synrem, apprised the education minister of education-related issues in West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi District.
The HYC president said in West Khasi Hills, there are around 90 government lower primary schools in the district, with about 50 to 100 students or more in each School. In such schools, the Government have appointed either 1 or 2 teachers to teach the students, and these teachers have to take all classes: from Nursery up to Class V. “We have demanded immediate recruitment. The minister has assured us from next month it will begin,” said Synrem.
The non-availability of teachers as per the student-teacher ratio has immensely affected the education sector in the whole district and is a grave injustice to the students enrolled in these schools, mentioned HYC.
They have also demanded that the existing Government school buildings, which are in a dilapidated condition, need urgent interventions for repair and other works. “If left unattended, a majority of these schools will not be able to cater to the students in the coming session. Hence, we urged you to take immediate and urgent steps in this regard,” said Synrem.
