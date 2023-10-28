Ukhrul: A thrilling and purposeful motorcycle tour, “Ride for Common Hope,” recently concluded its remarkable journey. The tour, which began simultaneously from Ukhrul district in Manipur on October 22 and Guwahati in Assam on October 18, saw two teams converging in the beautiful state of Nagaland, symbolising unity and brotherhood.

Under the overarching theme of “Ride for Common Hope,” this initiative was not just a motorcycle expedition but a heartfelt effort to connect with fellow brothers in Nagaland through prayer. The team, comprising passionate riders, embarked on a 1,087-kilometre journey through the scenic landscapes, fostering bonds of camaraderie and understanding.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Ukhrul team and the Guwahati team, each consisting of four and one rider respectively, took separate routes, converging at their destination in Nagaland. Along the way, they made stops at many places, including Dimapur, Piphema, Zubza, Kohima, Pfutsero, Phek, Jessami, Meluri, Waziho, Shilloi Lake, and Phokhungri.

“These stops were not just rest points but opportunities to connect with the local communities, church leaders and students where the riders exchanged stories and engaged in meaningful interactions and prayers for healing of our land and people,” said Shangjam, a member of the motorcycle tour.

One of the tour highlights was the visit to the famous Shilloi Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Nagaland, where the riders took a moment to appreciate the natural beauty and significance of the region.

The journey was not merely about covering distances on motorcycles but about embracing the cultural diversity and rich heritage of Nagaland, and also about just being awe-struck by the grandeur of the Almighty, added Shangjam.

At each village, the team offered prayers and also spent time interacting with Church leaders and the villagers, learning about their traditions, and sharing tales of their own experiences. The “Ride for Common Hope” aimed to bridge gaps and build bridges of understanding between communities, fostering a sense of unity and common purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We believe in the power of unity and shared hope. This journey was not just about riding motorcycles, but it was about connecting hearts and fostering a sense of brotherhood. The warmth and hospitality we received in Nagaland have left an indelible mark on our hearts,” said Aran Chihui, another member of the motorcycle tour.

The riders also expressed their gratitude for the warm reception received in every village, emphasising the shared aspirations and hopes that connect people across geographical boundaries.

It was also an opportunity to pray for our land, especially the villages along the Jessami -Ukhrul Highway, added Chihui.

On Wednesday evening, the team received a warm reception and a prayer of thanksgiving from Rev Zaklei Kaping, Pastor, Phungyo Baptist Church, Tangrei, Ukhrul, upon reaching their home town.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









