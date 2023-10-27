Aizawl: Jairam Ramesh, MP and General Secretary (Communications) AICC on Friday claimed that only the Congress can protect the culture and religion of the people of Mizoram.
While addressing a press conference at Aijal Club, Ramesh reminisced his prior visit to Mizoram, where he initiated the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister.
Ramesh outlined four key points regarding the importance of the upcoming elections in Mizoram. He described it as a three-way contest between MNF, INC, and ZPM, with BJP as a “ghost party” exerting influence. He accused BJP of using regional parties as a means to gain control in Mizoram, similar to its strategies in other Northeastern states.
He also criticized ZPM, labeling it as a party lacking a clear program, organisation, and ideology, stating that this was not the time for experimentation in Mizoram. The Congress MP underscored BJP’s divisive politics based on religion, ethnicity, language, and culture, asserting that both MNF and ZPM are influenced by BJP.
Regarding Article 371 G of the Indian Constitution, he warned of the alleged potential threat to this special provision introduced in 1987 to safeguard the Mizo way of life. He contrasted the sensitivity of the Indian National Congress with BJP’s push for uniformity in language, culture, religion, and politics.
Ramesh also highlighted the alleged failures of the MNF government, noting the unfulfilled grants and the resulting budget cuts in key sectors. He labeled the SEDP as “State Empty Development Promises.”
Lastly, he presented Congress’s commitments to Mizoram, particularly in agriculture and horticulture development.
He assured that every Mizoram citizen would receive free healthcare worth up to Rs 15 lakh and affordable gas cylinders under a Congress government.
Ramesh also stressed the party’s history of implementing such guarantees in other states and the need for change in Mizoram to protect its traditions, customs, and culture, which he believes only a national party like the Congress can ensure.
