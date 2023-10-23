Manipur: Naga students to protest against internet ban extension

Imphal: The All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) will picket government offices in the hill districts on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against the extension of internet ban in the state.

In a press statement issued, the ANSAM stated that the “picketing of government offices” in the hill districts of Manipur from October 24-25 will be launched as its first step of agitation demanding immediate lifting of the internet shutdown in the state.

The students demand stated that internet connectivity should be restored in the peaceful areas of the state.

The ANSAM also demanded the declaration of the result for the interview which was held in September 2021 for the appointment of 190 posts of assistant professors for government colleges of Manipur, at the earliest.

The student body further threatened to intensify its agitation if the legitimate demands are not fulfilled by the state government.

The ANSAM also appealed to its constituent units and sub-ordinate bodies to strictly enforce the proposed agitation in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the Naga student body also urged the government officials and general public for utmost cooperation and understanding during the course of the agitation.

In a statement, the ANSAM stated that “it acknowledged the efforts of government authorities to condemn the protracted conflict and restoration of peace in the state of Manipur. At the same time, the Naga student body said it expected the government to address the long overdue grievances of the public”.

The student body said that it is irked by the ignorance and withholding of the competent authority in depriving the rights of the democratic citizens despite of the repeated pleadings to the central government and the state government.

The government, according to ANSAM failed to respect the office ultimatum and assurance given by the chief minister of Manipur pertaining to blanket banning of internet in the state and representation submitted for declaration of result for recruitment of assistant professors (contractual basis) for government colleges in Manipur.

