Assam students stranded in Sikkim safely return to Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam students who were stuck in Sikkim following a flood caused by a glacial lake outburst have successfully returned to Guwahati. As per reports, 160 students returned on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised both the Assam and Sikkim rescue teams for their efforts during this rescue mission. He also stated that even though the regular routes were unavailable, the Assam government successfully managed to transport the students back to Guwahati using alternative roads.



A social media post from the chief minister stated that state government was continuously in coordination with the Sikkim Government.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Despite normal routes being closed, we were able to bring back our students home in the shortest possible time through alternative roads, with round the clock coordination with the Sikkim Government.



My compliments to the teams in both States for this effort. https://t.co/Yu2WJv0nNd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2023

The students were received on Monday morning at the Radisson Blue hotel in Guwahati by Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu.



Also Read | Sub-standard practices led to dam disaster, will probe: Sikkim CM





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









