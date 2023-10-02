Arunachal: ULFA-I cadres surrender to Assam Rifles, weapons handed over

Guwahati: Two members of rebel group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) turned themselves in to the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Monday.
The surrendered ULFA-I cadres handed over a 0.32 pistol and a 9MM pistol during their surrender.
The surrendered individuals are known as Manjit Gogoi (also known as Nilotpal Axom) and Rohini Gogoi (also known as Upen Axom).
United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was formed on April 7, 1979, at the Rang Ghar in Sibsagar to establish a “sovereign socialist Assam” through an armed struggle.
According to reports, ULFA-I now has camps in Myanmar, Garo hills of Meghalaya and Tirap and Changlang Districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Mon District of Nagaland and in Bangladesh.
In a separate incident on September 29, 2023, three members of rebel group NSCN (K-Nikki) were captured in Nagaland. During the operation, which was carried out jointly by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on September 27, three 0.32 caliber pistols, ammunition, and military equipment were confiscated from the arrested individuals.
