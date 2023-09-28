Tripura becomes 4th state in India to adopt E-Cabinet: CM  

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday informed that the state has officially adopt e-cabinet model of working in the civil secretariat, making it the fourth in the country to do so, just behind Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the North East, Tripura became the second state with the paperless model after Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister has said.

Speaking on the occasion, in presence of his cabinet colleagues, Dr Saha said, “This is a historic moment for our state as the ambitious E-cabinet project is successfully launched here today. This project makes Tripura the fourth state in the country to go paperless in the top-most executive. For a state like us to reach such a stature is a big thing for us and I hope we shall continue to strive with the same pace”.

He acknowledged officials who worked hard to turn this project into a reality. “It reminds me of the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on twitter about Tripura’s achievement in e-office scheme on May 08, 2021 at IT Bhavan. It was a small gathering of officials where the ideas of this project were exchanged and now, we are officially going paperless”, he said.

Stating that digitization is the only alternative in this age of information, Dr Saha said, “The government had to spend a lot for procurement of files and later their storage and preservation. Digitization will help us get rid of that problem. Our efforts will have a long lasting impact on the system. Our successors can access information as per their requirement with just a click on the computer mouse”.

Dr Saha also highlighted technical issues pertaining to the digital work modules being introduced in various departments of the state.

