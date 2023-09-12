Mizoram: Elderly Gorkhali couple weds in heartfelt hospital ceremony

Aizawl: In a touching and unprecedented ceremony, a Gorkhali couple, 69-year-old Zovi Sirikala and 74-year-old R. Khuma (Khumbadur), from Sihphir village in Mizoram, exchanged their vows as per Christian rituals at the Aizawl Civil Hospital.
The emotional wedding took place on September 8, led by Reverend Darrema Hlawndo, as the groom and his long-time partner united in holy matrimony. The event occurred out of necessity, as the bride remained in critical condition, unable to leave her hospital bed.
R. Khuma, a prominent leader of the Presbyterian Mahishi Sangati, had been living with his partner for years, but their union had never been formalised through baptism or a Christian wedding.
74-year-old R. Khuma told East Mojo that his wife had been confined to her bed for two months since July 2 due to a stroke. Despite spending more than 45 years together and raising seven children, they had not officially tied the knot in marriage.
R. Khuma became a Christian in 1990, but his wife was baptised just a few weeks ago. “I was afraid that we would be in different places in the afterlife; that was my greatest fear. Our love for each other is very deep. It would be very lonesome if we were not together in the next life,” he expressed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He further said that he finds solace in the belief that, regardless of his wife’s illness, they will reunite in the afterlife, whether in heaven or hell, united on earth and beyond. This choice stemmed from her unresponsive condition despite hospital treatment, he added.
East Mojo spoke to R. Lalsawmliana, the Assistant Secretary of the Young Mizo Association from Sihphir village, who said, “We are very happy for them. They are prominent members of our village, and we were worried and concerned about them, but we are happy they could fulfill their wish.”
Also Read | Zo people from Manipur unite with Mizoram brethren to form ‘Zo United’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Assembly opposes proposed UCC, implementation of Forest Act
- A psychiatrist explains the neuroscience and physiology of fear
- AI detects gallbladder cancer as accurately as radiologists in India: Lancet study
- NF Railway extends Guwahati-Santragachi weekly special train service
- Mizoram: Elderly Gorkhali couple weds in heartfelt hospital ceremony
- Manipur: Govt to construct 1,000 houses for displaced people