Imphal: Security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons during a joint operation carried out in Churachandpur district on Thursday.

According to an official report, based on credible information from a reliable source, the combined team of Assam Rifles and Singhat Police launched an operation in the general vicinity of Singhat Cemetery.

During the operation, the joint team recovered a significant arsenal, including one 7.62mm SLR, one 9mm Carbine, and one 9mm Pistol, complete with magazines.

These weapons are believed to have been looted during an ethnic clash in Singhat on May 4, 2023, said the official.

The recovered firearms have been handed over to the Singhat Police Station for further investigation, it said.

