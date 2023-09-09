Guwahati: A pilot project is transforming farming and irrigation practices in remote areas of Assam, officials of the state irrigation department said.

The solar-operated mobile lift irrigation scheme (LIS), introduced by the irrigation department, has recently demonstrated remarkable success in the Boko region, official sources said.

Its unique features include a pump station that can be relocated to cover different areas. The pump is mounted on a platform floating on UPVC barrels, and solar panels are integrated into the same platform, making it cost-effective and lightweight.

K.M Sana Rajkumar, chief engineer of the department, inaugurated the scheme on August 12, 2023, at Borbil Gaon of Boko, which falls under the Boko-Chaygaon division of the irrigation department.

Residents have expressed satisfaction with the scheme, which has also found success in the nearby areas.

“The innovative project has the potential to revolutionise irrigation facilities for farmers in remote areas of the state,” an official statement said.

This setup utilises a self-priming DC surface pump, ensuring maximum operating hours even on cloudy days. Additionally, a real-time monitoring system (RMS) enables constant tracking of running hours, discharge, voltage and current.

“The scheme offers numerous advantages. It outperforms AC pumps with its efficiency, needing fewer solar panels and boasting a longer lifespan due to pure copper motor coils. Additionally, it operates with zero energy costs, ensuring a quick return on investment. Its construction is cost-effective, utilising recycled UPVC barrels, and it can be assembled easily at remote locations within an hour,” the statement said.

Besides, the lift irrigation scheme is environmentally friendly because of the use of solar panels and recycled materials, while its design deters theft, making it unsuitable for domestic or industrial use. Furthermore, it features motion sensor CC cameras for live monitoring and employs an IoT-based remote monitoring system, guaranteeing transparency in service delivery.

“During floods, the solar-operated mobile lift irrigation scheme serves multiple purposes. It can be used for transportation, providing power to relief camps through its solar panels, and even hosting a portable RO system for clean drinking water supply,” it said.

With its innovative features and adaptability, the mobile lift irrigation scheme could become a cornerstone in ensuring food security for the state’s remote farming communities.

