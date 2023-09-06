Tinsukia: A pall of gloom descendent over Tinsukia district after seven persons, mostly women, were killed on the spot and a dozen others were critically injured after a truck from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh rammed into a vehicle at Kakopathar Bordirak, around 60 km from the district headquarters on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Binita Baruah (52), Pallabi Rabha (29), Rina Gogoi 48), Mihidhar Neog (50), Jadhav Tairai (54), Kamal Sonowal and Prabin Moran (50), the people carrier’s driver, all from 3 villages under the Bordumsa and the Tongona police station in the easternmost part of the district.

Confirming the development, a police official engaged in the rescue operations said, the accident was a result of a head-on collision between the truck (AR 20 A 1093) and a people carrier (As 23 CC 8930) at a turning at Bor-dirak. “The impact of the accident was so severe that seven persons died on the spot with several dead bodies got stuck in the magic and had to be pulled out.”

The police team, with the help of locals, rescued 12 persons. Most of them are critically injured. “Due to the scarcity of ambulances, police had to use their own vehicles and arrange vehicles with the help of locals to move the injured to hospitals. The service of 108 was pathetic,” the official said “All injured have been shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and are being treated in ICU while the dead bodies have been sent to Tinsukia for autopsy this morning.”

The police officer said, the exact reason for the incident is yet to be investigated but as per locals both the vehicles were approaching the turning where they collided head-on. “We have arrested the truck driver, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and it has been confirmed by an alcohol analyser.”

The victims are said to be the bread earners for their families who had come to Doomdooma to sell vegetables.

The All Moran Student’s Union and the All Assam Student Union Kakopathar wing have demanded a thorough investigation.

According to the latest information, one more person has succumbed to the injuries at AMCH. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

