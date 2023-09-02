Agartala: International flight services between Tripura capital Agartala and Bangladesh’s Chittagong are likely to start from September 17, a senior official in the state’s transport department said.

Speaking to EastMojo over the issue, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury said that in the preliminary meeting, it was decided to start the services on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“However, we haven’t received any official communication from the Ministry. If everything falls in the right direction, the services should start on the date (September 17),” said Chowdhury.

Sources in the Airport Authority of India posted here in Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport said, “Some basic works such as setting up immigration counters and Customs are yet to be done. The Customs Department officials are visiting the airport regularly. So far we know there are some manpower shortages. If that gets solved, I hope the services will start on September 17.”

The state government has allocated Rs 15 crore as a viability gap fund to introduce international flight services between Tripura and Bangladesh.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said Tripura would also connect with Bangkok, Dhaka and other Southeast Asian countries in a phased manner.

