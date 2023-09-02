Agartala: International flight services between Tripura capital Agartala and Bangladesh’s Chittagong are likely to start from September 17, a senior official in the state’s transport department said.
Speaking to EastMojo over the issue, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury said that in the preliminary meeting, it was decided to start the services on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
“However, we haven’t received any official communication from the Ministry. If everything falls in the right direction, the services should start on the date (September 17),” said Chowdhury.
Sources in the Airport Authority of India posted here in Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport said, “Some basic works such as setting up immigration counters and Customs are yet to be done. The Customs Department officials are visiting the airport regularly. So far we know there are some manpower shortages. If that gets solved, I hope the services will start on September 17.”
The state government has allocated Rs 15 crore as a viability gap fund to introduce international flight services between Tripura and Bangladesh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said Tripura would also connect with Bangkok, Dhaka and other Southeast Asian countries in a phased manner.
Read more: Nagaland govt reaches consensus on UCC, Forest Act, ULB reservation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- About 150 suggestions received for proposed bill on polygamy: Himanta
- ‘Akelli’ Review: Missed opportunities and unrealised potential
- Union ministers inaugurate North Eastern Skill Development Conclave
- Mizoram: Lalchamliana expresses deep anguish over railway bridge collapse
- Low costs, software park helping Guwahati emerge as tech hub: Report
- Tripura: International flights likely to start from September 17