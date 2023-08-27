Agartala: The Tripura government is keen to have an institution on the lines of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal to improve healthcare facilities in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.
The state government is pursuing the Centre to establish a facility like the NEIGRIHMS in Shillong or the RIMS in Imphal, he said addressing the foundation day programme of Tripura Medical College in Hapania in West Tripura district.
The state is gradually turning into a medical hub as the dental medical college is set to start functioning from the current academic session, while a new medical college will be set up in Dhalai district’s Ambassa, he said.
“In GBP Hospital and Agartala Govt Medical College, nine specialty departments have been opened for the benefit of the people. This has resulted in a sharp decline in referral cases,” Saha said.
From a pharmacy college to nursing colleges — all are available in Tripura, he said, adding that specialty doctors are joining the state health service after the revision of the service rules.
Maintaining that the state has increased budget allocation for healthcare, Saha said ‘Level 3’ trauma centres have been set up in three district hospitals, and one more will come up at the Dharmanagar hospital.
