Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruits on August 28. The occasion will coincide with the launch of the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela, which will be conducted virtually across 45 locations.

As part of the Mission Recruitment initiative, the Government of India, along with some states and union territories, has been organising Rozgar Melas nationwide, offering employment opportunities to thousands of youths each month. Tomorrow’s event marks the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to fresh appointees across the country.

Among the locations, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush, will chair the 8th Tranche of Rozgar Mela in Guwahati at BSF Frontier HQ Patgaon, distributing around 287 appointment letters. Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, will address the event in Masimpur near Silchar, where 150 appointment letters will be distributed.

The Rozgar Mela, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to recruit personnel for various central armed police forces including CRPF, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles, CISE, ITBP, NCB, and Delhi Police. These new recruits will contribute to India’s future and serve the nation through their positions as Constables (General Duty), Sub-Inspectors (GD), and Non-GD Cadre Posts in organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

