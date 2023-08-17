Nagaland's Zuchobeni Tungoe to vie for Liva Miss Diva Universe India

Kohima: Former FBB Femina Miss India Nagaland 2020 Zuchobeni Tungoe, has been selected to represent Nagaland as one of the top 16 finalists for the LIVA Miss Diva 2023 (Miss Universe India) pageant.
The Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN) made the announcement on Wednesday. Tungoe is the first Naga contestant to secure a spot in the top 16 of the Miss Diva pageant. She is also one of the first openly engaged contestants ever in the history of the pageant.
BASN President Mele Pucho expressed his pride in Tungoe’s accomplishments and commended her for her determination and confidence. He also stated that her hard work and success have set a fine example for the younger generation of Naga girls to follow in her footsteps in the field of beauty pageants.
While BASN hoped for the best for Tungoe, the society also urged the public to extend their support as Tungoe will be representing the state at the national beauty pageant.
