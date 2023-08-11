Nagaland: Poultry business hit, traders ban import from Assam

Dimapur: Poultry business in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur and adjoining districts has come to a standstill with the Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) stopping entry of poultry products from neighbouring Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

PUD president Tiameren said poultry import has been banned indefinitely by the dealers in protest against an alleged illegal syndicate run by one Ranjit Terong in Karbi Anglong.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He alleged that the syndicate was charging Rs 30 per kg of poultry items which had made it difficult for the dealers in Nagaland to do business and therefore the union decided to ban import from Karbi Anglong till the matter was resolved.

Tiameren said around 45,000 to 50,000 kg of poultry products enter Nagaland daily from the Assam district.

Officials and volunteers are checking vehicles transporting poultry into the state at Nagaland Gate in Dimapur, he said.

All shops dealing in poultry items in the commercial town and the adjoining districts of Chumukedima, Niuland and Kohima have been closed since Thursday, he said.

The union has appealed to all to bear with the inconvenience as it aims to safeguard the welfare of people.

He said PUD has submitted a complaint with the commissioner of police, Dimapur, for necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Police sources said the complaint has been forwarded to the Karbi Anglong district administration.

Also Read | Nagaland Community Conserved Area Forum opposes Forest Act

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









