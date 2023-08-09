Meghalaya: Youth group seeks govt's help for students affected by Manipur violence

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Meghalaya government to provide alternative educational institutions for affected students from Meghalaya studying in Manipur.
According to the HYC, there were over 200 students from the state studying in various educational institutions in Manipur before the internal conflict erupted in the state on May 3 and all of them were evacuated from Manipur by the Meghalaya government.
Expressing their concern to MLA Rakkam Sangma, the group appealed for government’s assistance in safeguarding the career of students affected by the Manipur clashes.
“We urge the government to take initiative for the affected students in the state or outside the state, as per the availability of courses, so that our students’ careers are not affected, and their futures are not ruined due to the said conflict,” stated HYC general secretary Roy Synrem.
Meanwhile, the organisation has also addressed other issues such as the demand for CUET centres in the state to ease the challenges faced by students appearing for exams.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Currently, there are no CUET centres in the state, making it difficult for students as the centres are located outside the state, and students are not given adequate time to make travel arrangements, they stated.
HYC also demanded that the education minister look into the fixation and regulation of fees in government-aided and non-government-aided educational institutions. Synrem informed that there is no system in place to check the fee structures and fixation of fees for all these educational institutions in the state.
“Education should be made accessible to all sections of society, and hence a system should be put in place for the regulation of fees in these institutions in the state by enacting appropriate legislation at the earliest,” stated Synrem.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Garo Union demands removal of BDO posted for 1 month
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura CM concerned over infiltration of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis
- Himalayan Cleanup: Exhibition held to promote zero waste
- Manipur violence lays bare state’s ethnic tangle, complex geopolitics
- Sikkim: CM refrains from speaking on Namchi violence
- Meghalaya: Youth group seeks govt’s help for students affected by Manipur violence
- Funding circularity: Investing in Asia’s circular economy business models