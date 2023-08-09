Meghalaya: Youth group seeks govt's help for students affected by Manipur violence

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Meghalaya government to provide alternative educational institutions for affected students from Meghalaya studying in Manipur.

According to the HYC, there were over 200 students from the state studying in various educational institutions in Manipur before the internal conflict erupted in the state on May 3 and all of them were evacuated from Manipur by the Meghalaya government.

Expressing their concern to MLA Rakkam Sangma, the group appealed for government’s assistance in safeguarding the career of students affected by the Manipur clashes.

“We urge the government to take initiative for the affected students in the state or outside the state, as per the availability of courses, so that our students’ careers are not affected, and their futures are not ruined due to the said conflict,” stated HYC general secretary Roy Synrem.

Meanwhile, the organisation has also addressed other issues such as the demand for CUET centres in the state to ease the challenges faced by students appearing for exams.

Currently, there are no CUET centres in the state, making it difficult for students as the centres are located outside the state, and students are not given adequate time to make travel arrangements, they stated.

HYC also demanded that the education minister look into the fixation and regulation of fees in government-aided and non-government-aided educational institutions. Synrem informed that there is no system in place to check the fee structures and fixation of fees for all these educational institutions in the state.

“Education should be made accessible to all sections of society, and hence a system should be put in place for the regulation of fees in these institutions in the state by enacting appropriate legislation at the earliest,” stated Synrem.

