New Nagaland coffee outlet opens in Kohima

Kohima: A new outlet for Nagaland Coffee was inaugurated in Kohima on Saturday by advisor for Land Resources, G Ikuto Zhimomi. Located at Old taxi Stand, the shop is an extension of the company’s existing shop in Dimapur, and it is part of a larger effort to promote Nagaland coffee to the world.

The outlet was inaugurated by advisor for Land Resources, G Ikuto Zhimomi who lauded young Nagas for venturing into entrepreneurship. He said that the opening of the new coffee shop in Kohima is a sign of the growing interest in coffee.

He expressed confidence that the state has the potential to become a major player in the global coffee market, and that the state government is working to achieve it.

In addition to the economic opportunities that Nagaland coffee presents, he said that the coffee industry has the potential to create jobs for the state’s youth. With over 70,000 job seekers in Nagaland, he said encouraged the youth to look for opportunities to start their own businesses.

The coffee industry, he observed, could provide a much-needed boost to the state’s economy, and could also help to address the issue of youth unemployment.

Co-founder and managing director of Nagaland Coffee, Vivito Yeptho, observed that a tea dominated state like Nagaland, coffee is emerging at par with it. He said that the coffee industry in Nagaland can work together and promote home-grown coffee to the world.

Albert Ngullie, director of land resources points out that Nagaland has a lot of potential for coffee cultivation.

The department, since 2014-15, he said, has been promoting coffee in the state with the coffee board of India. He informed that the state has over 100,000 acres of land that is suitable for coffee production, and it is already home to over 20,000 hectares of coffee plantations.

He believes that the state could produce even more coffee if more entrepreneurs were involved in the industry.

He also announced that seven coffee entrepreneurs and growers will be shortlisted to attend the 5th World Coffee Conference at Bangalore with the department officials. Nagaland is one of the 12 coffee growing states in India and the highest coffee growing state in the North East, Ngullie informed.

With a huge potential in the state’s coffee sector, he said that the conference will boost the coffee culture in Nagaland which is expected to boom in the coming years.

The launching event was chaired by Viketou Chüpuo, a special number was presented by Atuna Shikhu and Rev Kedo Peseyie, pastor of City Church Kohima said the blessings for the new outlet.

