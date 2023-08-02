Rajya Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that exempts land within 100 km of the country’s borders from the purview of conservation laws and permits setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.
The Upper House passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 after a brief debate, though the opposition had walked out over the ethnic violence in Manipur.
The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on July 26.
During the debate, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Bill exempts certain types of land such as forest land along a rail line or a public road maintained by the government and providing access to a habitation, or to a rail and roadside amenity up to a maximum size of 0.10 hectares.
Exempted forest land includes land situated within 100 km of international borders, Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, and proposed to be used for the construction of strategic linear projects for national security.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Bill also exempts land up to 10 hectares proposed to be used for constructing security-related infrastructure, land proposed to be used for defence-related projects or paramilitary forces’ camp and public utility projects, as specified by the Centre, not exceeding 5 hectares in a left wing extremism-affected area.
The Bill empowers the central government to specify, by order, the terms and conditions subject to which any survey, such as reconnaissance, prospecting, investigation or exploration including seismic survey, shall not be treated as non-forest purpose.
Also read: Nagaland orders govt doctors to end private practice
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Rajya Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill
- Manipur: Months of Ukhrul garbage finally cleared
- Critics decry Nepal minister’s ‘terrible idea’ of ‘sport hunting’ tigers
- Manipur: Trouble over proposed burial site in Churachandpur?
- Assam: 2 Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members arrested for arms training
- Assam: IIT Guwahati conducts orientation event for 2,200 students