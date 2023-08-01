Kohima: Nagaland’s government on Tuesday directed government doctors to stop private practice at private healthcare hospitals and clinics. The government notified a period of one month to end such practices that violate the service code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat conference hall in Kohima, Commissioner & Secretary to the department of Health & Family Welfare (H&FW), Y Kikheto Sema informed that after thorough deliberations, a comprehensive office memorandum (OM) is notified to regulate government doctors.

Rs 9 crore spent on Non-Practicing Allowance annually:

Sema informed that a total amount of Rs 9 crore is annually spent on Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to about 304 government doctors (25% of basic pay) from the state exchequer.

As per the new government order, in-service government doctors both availing as well as not availing the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) and engaging in private practice in their own hospitals or in partnership, have been directed to either close down their private hospitals or to de-associate from such partnership within one month from the date of issue of the Office Memorandum.

Sema informed that the department is conducting a data collection to ascertain the number of government doctors running private healthcare facilities including pharmacies.

In-service government doctors who are availing NPA and involved in private practice in private hospitals/clinics have been directed to either stop private practice or to forgo their NPA within one month from the date of issue of the Office Memorandum.

The in-service government doctors who does not avail the NPA have been allowed to give private consultations and services to the needy patients strictly during non-working hours, only after receiving prior approval of the competent authority.

The health secretary informed that 51 doctors were found guilty of availing NPA while also engaging in private practices as per the Lokayukta.

He recalled that matters relating to private practice by government doctors and the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) are governed by the Finance Department’s notification NO.FIN/ROP/IV-PC/12/2008 dated 17.03.2010 and the Department’s notification NO.HFW-6/A/36/09/262 dated 19.09.2011, the Nagaland Health Care Establishment Act, 1997 and related instructions which are issued from time to time.

However, these government orders were “not complied in letter and spirit” over the years. After Nagaland Lokayukta through its order, NO. A-VIG-4/2016 dated 30.03.2023 and Letter NO. A.VIG-4/2016/237 dated 24.05.2023 raised the issue, the department was compelled to issue to the office memorandum.

Penalty for private hospitals recruiting government doctors:

The government directed all private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes not to engage any in-service government doctors, nurses, technicians and health workers in their establishments.

It warned that failure to comply the order will lead to cancellation of their license.

Irregular doctors and healthcare workers:

During the presser, it was also informed that the health minister along with health officials will be conducting surprise visits to hospitals across the state. Seman informed that rationalisation of manpower in the healthcare facilities will also be conducted to fill in existing gaps.

According to the Sema, there have been instances where some in-service government doctors and health workers were irregular in their place of posting, hampering the Health Care delivery system in their respective health units.

“It is hereby reiterated that in the event of report of absence from the place of posting without proper leave permissions from the competent authority, action will be initiated as per the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968 and the Nagaland Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1967,” the government warned.

Commissioner & Secretary, Y. Kikheto Sema, declared the Om in the presence of the Principal Director H&FW, President of the Nagaland Medical Council, and other health officilas during the press conference.

Rescheduling OPD timing:

In the interest of the public service, Sema, through a separate order, had notified the new timing for Out Patient Department (OPD) in all the State Government Health Units under the Department of Health & Family Welfare.

As per the order, the time has been rescheduled from 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM to 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM and will come to force on August 10.

