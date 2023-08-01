Shillong: The Meghalaya government will organise an overseas nursing job fair on August 4 to help unemployed nurses in the state.

According to Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, so far over 1,000 qualified nurses have registered for this fair, which will take place at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

Briefing media persons on Monday, Lyngdoh said that the government is holding this fair by engaging with the labour department, which will be spearheading this particular fair with the health department.

Once the nurses have registered and are selected, they will undergo training either in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. She also mentioned that a few countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Singapore have expressed their interest in employing and engaging nurses from Meghalaya.

“We are going to be engaging professionally with individuals who come to this nursing fair, corresponding with their interest in going overseas. The government will spend money on this matter, and this will be under the skill development program,” Lyngdoh added.

