Shillong: The Meghalaya government will organise an overseas nursing job fair on August 4 to help unemployed nurses in the state.
According to Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, so far over 1,000 qualified nurses have registered for this fair, which will take place at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.
Briefing media persons on Monday, Lyngdoh said that the government is holding this fair by engaging with the labour department, which will be spearheading this particular fair with the health department.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Once the nurses have registered and are selected, they will undergo training either in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. She also mentioned that a few countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Singapore have expressed their interest in employing and engaging nurses from Meghalaya.
“We are going to be engaging professionally with individuals who come to this nursing fair, corresponding with their interest in going overseas. The government will spend money on this matter, and this will be under the skill development program,” Lyngdoh added.
Also read: In Garo Hills, no end to power cuts, but electricity bill in thousands
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya to host job fair for unemployed nurses
- Mizoram: Cabinet approves establishment of state-run university
- Arunachal: AR hosts outreach activity for students in Changlang dist
- Cong holds protests in Assam against price rise
- Arunachal: Hostel warden accused of rape surrenders to court
- Suspended by Visva Bharati univ, Dalit student to move national SC commission