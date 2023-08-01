Agartala: Tripura High Court has directed all the office bearers of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) including the president, secretary and joint secretary to appear before it on Wednesday to make an endeavour to resolve the dispute in the organisation.
Tapan Lodh, who was elected president of the state’s cricketing body, was recently ousted from it by his rebel group led by elected secretary Tapas Ghosh. Later, Ghosh also got suspended leading to a stalemate in TCA functioning.
In the wake of the dispute, Partha Sarathi Gupta, a life member of TCA, had filed a writ petition before the high court seeking its intervention.
On Monday, Justice Arindam Lodh took up the matter for hearing.
Advocate General SS Roy, who represented the state government, suggested the need to appoint an administrator to resolve the dispute.
However, advocate Sankar Deb, who represented the TCA secretary, protested the advocate general’s suggestion.
“Democratic values will be jeopardised if an administrator is appointed to run TCA because an elected body has already been put in place,” he argued.
After hearing the case on Tuesday, Justice Lodh asked all the stakeholders including the petitioners to remain in court on Wednesday to make an endeavour to settle the dispute.
