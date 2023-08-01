Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he, state ministers and government officials will visit 25,501 villages in a span of 15 days to understand the social infrastructure gap and level of implementation of various schemes.

Taking to Twitter, he said the state government will launch a massive outreach programme, “Raijyor Xomadhon (public solutions)- An initiative to understand people’s pulse”, to take governance directly to the people.

The state government officials will go to every village before ministerial visits to collate beneficiary data of government schemes and assess their reach, he said.

The ministerial visit to these villages will take place between October 1 and 15.

The objective of the outreach programme is to “ensure saturation of beneficiaries of all schemes by undertaking extensive data collection”, he said.

Officials will inspect social infrastructure at the village level to address deficits, if any, the chief minister said.

The drive will lead to the creation of a unified digital database for faster rollout of future schemes, he said.

“The programme will enhance public trust towards government institutions and improve the quality of social assets and publicise village report cards to gauge success levels”, Sarma added.

