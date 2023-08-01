Guwahati: The Assam Rifles organized an outreach interactive session for students from Nampong village and Rima village in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh with the theme “A Day with Coy Commander”.
The event was an initiative to motivate school going children in Nampong sub-division. Held on Monday, students interacted with the company commander at Nampong COB.
A total of 185 students from class III to class X along with 10 teachers from the two schools attended the event. The event began with a reception which was followed by performances of cultural dance by the students.
Various games were conducted with active participation of the students and teachers.
The students also visited Pangsau Pass where they were enlightened about the significance of the pass and the ‘Lake of No return’.
A motivational movie about Assam Rifles was also screened to ignite a spark in children to join the armed forces.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Company commander of the AR unit motivated the children and handed over prizes to winners of the various games. Children were sent off with exciting souvenirs by the Assam Rifles
According to the AR, the children and teachers expressed their profound gratitude and thanked them for organizing such event in their Company Operating Base giving them an overall memorable experience with Assam Rifles.
Also read: Govt sanctions 91 roads, 30 bridges for rural Arunachal Pradesh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya to host job fair for unemployed nurses
- Mizoram: Cabinet approves establishment of state-run university
- Arunachal: AR hosts outreach activity for students in Changlang dist
- Cong holds protests in Assam against price rise
- Arunachal: Hostel warden accused of rape surrenders to court
- Suspended by Visva Bharati univ, Dalit student to move national SC commission