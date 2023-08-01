Guwahati: The Assam Rifles organized an outreach interactive session for students from Nampong village and Rima village in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh with the theme “A Day with Coy Commander”.

The event was an initiative to motivate school going children in Nampong sub-division. Held on Monday, students interacted with the company commander at Nampong COB.

A total of 185 students from class III to class X along with 10 teachers from the two schools attended the event. The event began with a reception which was followed by performances of cultural dance by the students.

Various games were conducted with active participation of the students and teachers.

The students also visited Pangsau Pass where they were enlightened about the significance of the pass and the ‘Lake of No return’.

A motivational movie about Assam Rifles was also screened to ignite a spark in children to join the armed forces.

Company commander of the AR unit motivated the children and handed over prizes to winners of the various games. Children were sent off with exciting souvenirs by the Assam Rifles

According to the AR, the children and teachers expressed their profound gratitude and thanked them for organizing such event in their Company Operating Base giving them an overall memorable experience with Assam Rifles.

