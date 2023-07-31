Kohima: A 20-year-old male from Tsiesema village was arrested by the Kohima police on charges of raping a 5-year-old girl earlier this month.

Kohima Police identified the accused as Vilie alias Avilie Mere from Tsiesema Basa. The rape case was registered at Women Police Station Kohima.

“The arrested individual has admitted to the commission of the crime. In this connection, the criminal investigation is still in progress,” Kohima police PRO informed on Monday.

Reliable sources told EastMojo that the accused was apprehended on Sunday.

As reported earlier, the 5-year-old minor girl belonging to the Yimkhiung Naga tribe was raped by an unidentified miscreant at the outskirts of Tsiesema village, about 11KM away from Kohima town.

The incident took place on July 9 following which a case was registered by the family. Several tribal bodies from the Angami and Yimkhiung tribes had condemned the rape of a minor.

