Kolkata: Tea production during the month of June this year has dropped to 137.85 million kilogrammes as compared to 143.12 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2022.
According to Tea Board provisional data, there is a drop of around 3.7 per cent in the volume of tea production in the month of June 2023.
Region-wise, North India produced 109.70 million kilogrammes during the month, while production volumes in South India was 28.15 million kilogrammes.
In North India, Assam produced 63.51 million kilogrammes in June 2023, while the state’s production was 75.16 million kilogrammes in the same month of the previous similar period.
The other major producer in North India, West Bengal produced marginally higher volumes at 42.64 million kilogrammes in June this year, as against 40.42 million kilogrammes in the similar month of June 2023.
Sources at Indian Tea Association (ITA) said the dip in production volumes has been due to inconducive weather conditions and pest attacks in the gardens.
