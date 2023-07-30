Kohima: Nagaland’s first female minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse, on Saturday, commissioned the fruit and vegetable processing centre of the Chakhesang Women Welfare Society (CWWS) at T Chikri, Pfutsero.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture said that the new processing centre is a testament to the society’s commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence.

An official release from the minister’s press secretary said that Kruse appreciated the society for its numerous contributions since its inception in various fields and termed the commissioning of the processing centre as “another milestone and a new chapter that will propel the society towards even greater success in the future.

“I am proud to know that the society has the privilege of partnering with a number of both Government and non- governmental agencies working tirelessly for the upliftment of women in particular and the society in general. It is heartwarming to see that the CWWS are doing exceptionally well. You are an inspiration to our Naga women” stated Kruse.

The minister also highlighted that the state government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is emphasizing on livelihood sustainable programmes of agricultural and horticultural produces as important part of the state’s economy. The state, she observed is striving to improve both the nutritional and commercial value of the crops.

The Department of Horticulture, she informed, is also making all efforts towards holistic growth of the Horticulture sector through well-defined state specific strategies to increase production and productivity of fruits, vegetables, spices and flowers.

In line with the commissioning of this processing center, she expressed optimism that to achieve a common goal of promoting and expanding local produces and to uplift women in particular.

“Let us celebrate this milestone together and look forward to a future that is defined by continued success and excellence,” she said.

She also launched value addition products made from pineapple, lemon, spring onion, banana stem etc.

Director, CWWS, Nezelu Nyekha briefly highlighting the activities of the society said that it has managed to successfully complete upgradation of the unit under the project of the fruit and vegetable processing centre within six months’ time under the CSR sponsored by NEDFi and SBI general insurance and contribution from CWWS, for a total cost of Rs 1.30 lakhs.

Since its inception, she said CWWS has been focusing on human development giving emphasis on empowerment of women and development of the society. The society operates in the entire district of Phek, Nagaland with every Chakhesang women as member.

The society, she said, aims to improve the living conditions of the Chakhesang Community. especially women through implementing various activities in the area of health, education, enhancement of livelihoods, promotion of traditional crafts and textiles, and conservation of tradition and heritage.

Later, the Minister also inspected the Horticulture Research Farm, Psutsero accompanied by Secretary, Joint secretary, Sub-division Hortocuktire Officer Phek, HO Pfutsero and staff.

They inspected the plantation of persimmon, kiwi, plum, roses, and so on.

