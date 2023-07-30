Kohima: The Forum for Naga reconciliation (FNR), backed by several tribal bodies, churches and civil societies from Nagaland, on Saturday, resolved to endorse FNR to ‘work out a goodwill mission’ to Manipur, as ethnic violence continue in the neighboring state.

The decision comes after the FNR had a meeting with the Eastern Naga Peoples’ Organization, Naga Hoho, Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation, Naga Students Federation, Tenyimi Peoples’ Organization, Global Naga Forum, Fellowship of Naga Baptist Association which comprises of 60 Baptist associations, and the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum which has a total of 3,786 plus churches.

After a thorough deliberation, the organizations endorsed the FNR to work out a goodwill mission to Manipur to be fully supported by the organizations. The resolution further called upon “other Naga organizations to render their supportive co-operation”, a release from the FNR said.

“The present turmoil in Manipur outlines similar patterns of conflict confronted by ethnic peoples and their neighbors around the globe. To say the least, events have been turbulent and volatile. In the last few months, our region has witnessed the frenzied construction of walls along social, ethnic, and communal lines, which has further resulted in the perpetuation of intolerance and demonization of the other. All this has led to breaking down of the social fabric and fragmentation of goodwill and civility among neighbors,” the FNR added.

The Naga people, in the broadest sense, must vigilantly guard against playing any role in erecting walls, the forum said.

“We resolve to abstain from succumbing to hatred and innuendos of any kind. Nagas will remain clear and free of violence, be it through written words, mythmaking, propagating falsehoods, discriminating against specific people groups, or the causing of physical harm. We will not be provoked and it is our moral responsibility to see that these acts are not entertained in the Naga areas,” it said.

Accordingly, these organizations, crossing religious and political affiliations and with gratefulness to all individuals and organizations, affirmed its commitment to strive for goodwill and civility among the Nagas and with its neighbors.

“We call upon all to offer life-sustaining choices of non-violence and solidarity with those around us. God be our help,” FNR added.

