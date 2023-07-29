Agartala: The toll in the Kumarghat Rath Yatra electrocution climbed to 10 with another woman succumbing to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, officials said.

Six people died on the spot and several were injured as a Rath or ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district. The incident happened in Kumarghat area during the ‘Ulta Rath’ festival on June 28.

Ruma Sarkar Ghosh, 37, was critically injured in the mishap. As her condition was deterotiated, she was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

She died while undergoing treatment on Friday, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said.

Condoling the death, Union MoS for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said, “Her younger daughter died earlier, and elder daughter is battling for life in Delhi. Almighty, please give the family members lots of courage to pass this hard time.”

