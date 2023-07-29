Guwahati: Three heavy Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) of Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s expansion project docked at the Pandu Ghat here on Friday, an official release said.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), transported the ODCs with the cumulative weight of the three being more than 3,275 MT.
The heaviest of the three is 1,286 MT, making it the single largest ODC ever to be transported via Brahmaputra river while the other two ODCs weigh 1,248 MT and 741.12 MT.
All the three ODCs have travelled from Diamond Harbour near Kolkata through Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), then on to National Waterways 2 (Brahmaputra) and will travel from Pandu to National Waterways 31 (Dhansiri) before reaching the Numaligarh jetty.
IWAI is transporting as many as 24 ODCs for the NRL expansion project as per an MoU signed in 2021,
The successful transit of heavy ODCs going upstream from Kolkata to Numaligarh is a manifestation of the immense possibilities that Inland waterways possess for India, and especially for Assam and the Northeast.
Of the three, the heaviest ODC was carried by MV Focus XII with Marine 108, the second heaviest by Tug Sanket with Torsa III and the third with 741.12 MT was carried by MV Gwalior with Topaz III.
