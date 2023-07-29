Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), on Saturday, notified the cancellation of the services of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway joy ride trains.

As per a release, train no. 52539 (New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling) has been cancelled from August 2 to September 30. As for train no. 52538 (Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri), cancellation has been made from August 1 to October 1.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The NFR informed that the trains were cancelled for the notified period due to poor patronization.

Meanwhile, to clear the extra rush and convenience of the passengers, it notified of the NFR’s decision to continue the services of special train no. 07046/07047 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) and train no. 07030/07029 (Secunderabad – Agartala – Secunderabad) till September.

These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, stoppages and composition.

Accordingly, the service of train no. 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) special has been extended to run from August 7 to September 25 every Monday from Secunderabad. For the return journey, train no. 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) special has been extended to run from August 10 to September 28 on every Thursday from Dibrugarh.

The service of train no. 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) special has been extended to

run from August 7 to September 25 on every Monday from Secunderabad. For the return direction, train no. 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) special has been extended to run from August 11 to September 29 on every Friday from Agartala.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The extension of this train services will benefit wait listed passengers of other trains in this route. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and social media platforms of N. F. Railway.

Passengers have been requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

Also read: Indian women’s struggle against sexual violence has had little support



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









