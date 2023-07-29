Gangtok: A 40-year-old man from Nepal, who was working at a tower construction site in Sikkim’s Gangtok district, was brutally killed by a local after an altercation took place between them, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at Samdong village, around 27 kilometres from the state capital early on Friday when the 23-year-old accused hacked the Nepalese with a machete and bludgeoned him with a rock, Gangtok Superintendent of Police Tenzing Loden Lepcha said.
The deceased was identified as Rupesh Rai, a resident of Illam in Nepal, and he was working at a tower construction site at Upper Samdong in Gangtok district.
The accused narrated the incident to his mother who informed the local panchayat functionaries about the murder of the Nepalese.
The local surrendered at Singtam Police Station later on Friday, the SP said.
The body of the Nepalese has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is on, he added.
