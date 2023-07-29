Guwahati: A mudslide on NH 513 in Arunachal Pradesh washed away a vehicle with passengers on board on Friday. The incident was captured on camera by onlookers in the stretch that connects Pasighat and Yingkong in the northeastern state.

The vehicle was later rescued by the Arunachal administration.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Arunachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains for the past three days, affecting traffic due to landslides between the roads connecting Pasighat and Yingkong.

Road connectivity to areas such as Rukchin, Badang, Chili Jing, Padu, Damar and Yongkong Mariang have also been cut off due to adverse weather conditions.

As per reports Siang witnessed landslides and rockfall in at least four locations blocking National Highway 513. However, measures to clear the roads have been initiated. So far, no infrastructure damage or casualty has been reported.

Also read: Arunachal Guv inspects Sela tunnel construction; lauds progress

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









