Guwahati: A mudslide on NH 513 in Arunachal Pradesh washed away a vehicle with passengers on board on Friday. The incident was captured on camera by onlookers in the stretch that connects Pasighat and Yingkong in the northeastern state.
The vehicle was later rescued by the Arunachal administration.
Arunachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains for the past three days, affecting traffic due to landslides between the roads connecting Pasighat and Yingkong.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Road connectivity to areas such as Rukchin, Badang, Chili Jing, Padu, Damar and Yongkong Mariang have also been cut off due to adverse weather conditions.
As per reports Siang witnessed landslides and rockfall in at least four locations blocking National Highway 513. However, measures to clear the roads have been initiated. So far, no infrastructure damage or casualty has been reported.
Also read: Arunachal Guv inspects Sela tunnel construction; lauds progress
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur horror: Guv Uikey visits sexual violence survivors
- NFR cancels Darjeeling Himalayan Railway joy ride trains
- Assam: Man posing as journalist arrested for collecting patients’ info
- Mudslide washes away vehicle in Arunachal; passengers rescued
- Three ODCs of NRL expansion project dock at Pandu ghat
- Tripura: Toll in Rath Yatra mishap rises to 10